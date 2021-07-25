Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Shares Acquired by Amundi Asset Management US Inc.

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 58.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 576,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 213,598 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of Bunge worth $45,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge during the first quarter worth about $25,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Bunge in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Bunge in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bunge in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bunge in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BG. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Bunge from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Bunge from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Bunge from $72.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Bunge in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.17.

Shares of Bunge stock opened at $74.94 on Friday. Bunge Limited has a 12-month low of $42.85 and a 12-month high of $92.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a PE ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.83.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $1.58. Bunge had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 35.47%. The company had revenue of $12.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Bunge Limited will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. This is a boost from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.10%.

In other news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 155,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total transaction of $13,859,076.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,476.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 155,700 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total transaction of $13,784,121.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $825,719.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Fertilizer, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

