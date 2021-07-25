Burger Swap (BURGER) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $19.40 Million

Burger Swap (CURRENCY:BURGER) traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 25th. One Burger Swap coin can currently be purchased for $4.09 or 0.00011929 BTC on popular exchanges. Burger Swap has a market capitalization of $52.31 million and approximately $19.40 million worth of Burger Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Burger Swap has traded up 8.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002915 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.32 or 0.00047619 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00018065 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002918 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $281.04 or 0.00819916 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00006056 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Burger Swap Coin Profile

Burger Swap (BURGER) is a coin. Burger Swap’s total supply is 13,167,407 coins and its circulating supply is 12,792,407 coins. The official website for Burger Swap is burgerswap.org . Burger Swap’s official Twitter account is @burger_swap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BurgerSwap emphasizes the concept of a “democratized decentralized exchange”, which mean that governance is not optional but mandatory. The users make the rules. Users of BurgerSwap can actually vote to change parameters of the exchange, including trading fees, staking rewards, mining speed, etc. And what’s more, users can only get staking rewards if they participate in voting. “

Buying and Selling Burger Swap

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burger Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Burger Swap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Burger Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

