Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Byline Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.54 and the lowest is $0.41. Byline Bancorp posted earnings of $0.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 100%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Byline Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $2.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.53. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Byline Bancorp.

Get Byline Bancorp alerts:

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $72.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.40 million. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 18.41%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Byline Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

Shares of NYSE:BY traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.00. The company had a trading volume of 74,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,463. The company has a market cap of $888.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.65. Byline Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $10.49 and a fifty-two week high of $23.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.86%.

In related news, Director William G. Kistner acquired 1,200 shares of Byline Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.95 per share, for a total transaction of $27,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders bought 2,464 shares of company stock worth $56,790 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 37.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Byline Bancorp by 1.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Byline Bancorp by 177.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in Byline Bancorp by 14.0% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 13,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Byline Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Byline Bancorp by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 159,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.48% of the company’s stock.

About Byline Bancorp

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also: What does earnings per share mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Byline Bancorp (BY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Byline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Byline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.