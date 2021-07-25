Bytecoin (BCN) Market Capitalization Tops $64.97 Million

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded down 59.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 25th. Bytecoin has a total market capitalization of $64.97 million and $112,691.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bytecoin has traded 28.5% lower against the US dollar. One Bytecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $222.83 or 0.00587717 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000979 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0978 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Bytecoin

Bytecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bytecoin is bytecointalk.org . Bytecoin’s official website is bytecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytecoin (BCN) is the first currency based on the CryptoNote technology and launched back in July, 2012. BCN protects your privacy with completely untraceable and anonymous transactions so it is deservedly called the next generation anonymous cryptocurrency. It is a fully independent currency which has been developing separately from Bitcoin and its forks. The basis for the creation of Bytecoin was the CryptoNote unique technology. “

Buying and Selling Bytecoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bytecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

