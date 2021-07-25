Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 849,916 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,327 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.12% of Cactus worth $26,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WHD. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Cactus by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 142,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,716,000 after acquiring an additional 11,940 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Cactus by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 111,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,907,000 after acquiring an additional 20,900 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Cactus by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 102,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,676,000 after acquiring an additional 5,262 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Cactus by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 9,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Cactus by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. 73.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WHD. Barclays raised Cactus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Cactus from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Cactus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.83.

In other news, Director Gary L. Rosenthal sold 5,000 shares of Cactus stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $176,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $692,612.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Scott Bender sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total value of $1,717,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,137,938.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 21.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WHD opened at $36.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.32 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.44 and a current ratio of 7.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.76. Cactus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.11 and a 1-year high of $44.20.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $84.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.00 million. Cactus had a return on equity of 3.83% and a net margin of 9.69%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cactus, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Cactus’s payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

Cactus Company Profile

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

