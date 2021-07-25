Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Holdings Lowered by Silver Point Capital L.P.

Silver Point Capital L.P. lowered its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 76.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 386,484 shares during the quarter. Caesars Entertainment makes up 1.0% of Silver Point Capital L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Silver Point Capital L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of Caesars Entertainment worth $10,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 33.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,656,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,245,000 after buying an additional 1,163,085 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,417,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,033 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 3.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,900,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,676,000 after purchasing an additional 101,115 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $132,892,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 2.6% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,516,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,580,000 after acquiring an additional 38,583 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CZR traded down $2.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $90.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,624,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,493,867. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.05. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.06 and a twelve month high of $113.46. The firm has a market cap of $18.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 3.18.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 42.64% and a negative return on equity of 53.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 259.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $40,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,286,628.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bonnie Biumi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $1,055,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,183 shares in the company, valued at $1,074,306.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,520 shares of company stock worth $4,337,379 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CZR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caesars Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.50.

Caesars Entertainment Profile

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos, including poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also offers staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.