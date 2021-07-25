Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$3.38.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$4.50 to C$3.75 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a C$4.50 price target on shares of Calfrac Well Services in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

Shares of TSE:CFW opened at C$3.86 on Friday. Calfrac Well Services has a 52 week low of C$3.14 and a 52 week high of C$17.00. The stock has a market cap of C$144.50 million and a PE ratio of -0.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.58.

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.20) by C($0.40). The business had revenue of C$241.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$224.80 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Calfrac Well Services will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Calfrac Well Services

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

