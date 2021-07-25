California State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 12,547 Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 227,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,547 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.17% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $11,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in REXR. Norges Bank bought a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $65,642,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,711,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $187,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242,691 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $61,710,000. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC bought a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $29,258,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 162.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 783,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,493,000 after buying an additional 485,061 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE REXR opened at $61.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 94.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.62. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.73 and a 1-year high of $61.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.60.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $104.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.03 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.06% and a net margin of 26.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.73%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Capital One Financial upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 77,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total value of $4,292,044.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,170 shares in the company, valued at $3,048,694.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 2,810 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.34, for a total value of $155,505.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,675 shares of company stock valued at $4,791,620 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

