California State Teachers Retirement System Buys 11,918 Shares of Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 218,836 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,918 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.11% of Athene worth $11,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ATH. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Athene by 39.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after buying an additional 17,160 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Athene by 9.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,809,000 after buying an additional 14,336 shares in the last quarter. OCO Capital Partners L.P. increased its stake in shares of Athene by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. OCO Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,189,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,336,000 after purchasing an additional 139,997 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Athene by 80.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 389,341 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,796,000 after purchasing an additional 173,559 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Athene by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,035 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. lifted their price objective on Athene from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Athene from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Athene from $66.10 to $72.72 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Athene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of Athene in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Athene presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.12.

NYSE ATH opened at $65.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.68. Athene Holding Ltd. has a 1-year low of $30.05 and a 1-year high of $70.37.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $1.65. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Athene had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 15.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 128.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.36) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director H Carl Mccall sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total value of $301,728.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,806,659.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Leonard Golden sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.83, for a total value of $1,236,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,054 shares in the company, valued at $4,393,268.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,000 shares of company stock worth $4,732,046 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.

