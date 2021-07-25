California State Teachers Retirement System Buys 27,676 Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,092,070 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,676 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.05% of Sirius XM worth $12,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Sirius XM during the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Sirius XM by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 417,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 21,552 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sirius XM by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 334,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 43,033 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Sirius XM by 103.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 602,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,667,000 after purchasing an additional 306,702 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Sirius XM by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 44,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $6.43 on Friday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.95 and a 1 year high of $8.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.41. The stock has a market cap of $26.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.09.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 69.09% and a net margin of 0.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Sirius XM declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, July 19th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.0146 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.00%.

Sirius XM Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

