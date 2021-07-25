California State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 220,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,456 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $11,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CCEP. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 1st quarter worth $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CCEP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Sunday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.22.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners stock opened at $61.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.98. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 52 week low of $34.02 and a 52 week high of $63.04.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

