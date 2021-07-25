California State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 287,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,148 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.19% of Sealed Air worth $13,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Sealed Air by 56.5% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 821,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,663,000 after purchasing an additional 296,889 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 23.9% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 37,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 17.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 25,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,777 shares during the period. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 1.0% in the first quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 337,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,470,000 after acquiring an additional 3,239 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 13.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 47,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 5,731 shares during the period. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SEE. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. increased their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sealed Air presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.17.

Shares of Sealed Air stock opened at $54.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.55. Sealed Air Co. has a 1 year low of $34.59 and a 1 year high of $59.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.35. The company has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.26.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 887.96%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.08%.

Sealed Air Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, automate processes, and optimize total cost for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.