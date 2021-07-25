California State Teachers Retirement System Grows Holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 111,676 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Dolby Laboratories worth $11,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 21.7% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 728 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 3.7% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,788 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 21.6% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 963 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 0.3% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 66,993 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,613,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 25.4% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 869 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DLB opened at $97.92 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.22. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.45 and a 12-month high of $104.74. The company has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.97.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.44. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The company had revenue of $319.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.26%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

In related news, CFO Lewis Chew sold 30,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.67, for a total transaction of $2,988,843.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.37, for a total transaction of $2,927,142.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 89,832 shares of company stock worth $8,849,313. Insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

