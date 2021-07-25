California State Teachers Retirement System Grows Position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 388,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,493 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.16% of Jefferies Financial Group worth $11,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pitcairn Co. lifted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 17,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 40,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 71,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wallace Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc. now owns 251,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,015,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. 68.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock opened at $32.52 on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.99 and a 12-month high of $35.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.14.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 16.08%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. This is a boost from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 30.19%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JEF shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th.

In related news, Director Melissa Weiler acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.00 per share, for a total transaction of $128,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $128,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments.

