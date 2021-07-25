California State Teachers Retirement System Grows Position in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 545,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 7,996 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.17% of JetBlue Airways worth $11,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBLU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in JetBlue Airways by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 686,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,237,000 after buying an additional 88,089 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in JetBlue Airways by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,324,355 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,795,000 after buying an additional 267,521 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in JetBlue Airways by 89.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 286,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,160,000 after buying an additional 135,252 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in JetBlue Airways by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 377,453 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,488,000 after buying an additional 19,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in JetBlue Airways by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 162,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after buying an additional 47,871 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 10,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total value of $200,274.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,031,338. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 7,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total value of $158,532.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $909,065.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,712 shares of company stock valued at $550,212. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on JBLU shares. MKM Partners started coverage on JetBlue Airways in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on JetBlue Airways from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Susquehanna upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded JetBlue Airways from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. JetBlue Airways has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.64.

JetBlue Airways stock opened at $15.53 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 1.66. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 1-year low of $9.72 and a 1-year high of $21.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.15.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.69) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $733.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.05 million. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 49.78% and a negative net margin of 63.83%. JetBlue Airways’s revenue was down 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

