California State Teachers Retirement System Grows Position in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) by 52.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,195 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.17% of Life Storage worth $11,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LSI. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 615.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,147,000 after purchasing an additional 54,368 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 3,690 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 609,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,788,000 after purchasing an additional 23,436 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Life Storage during the 4th quarter worth $874,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Life Storage during the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LSI opened at $115.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $106.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of 51.75, a PEG ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 0.33. Life Storage, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.95 and a 1 year high of $116.37.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $171.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.24 million. Life Storage had a net margin of 25.33% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Life Storage, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 13th. Life Storage’s payout ratio is presently 74.56%.

In other news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total transaction of $579,300.00. Also, CFO Andrew J. Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total value of $477,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,301 shares of company stock valued at $1,277,029 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Securities raised their target price on Life Storage from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. KeyCorp raised their target price on Life Storage from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Life Storage from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Life Storage from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.81.

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

