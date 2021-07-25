California State Teachers Retirement System Grows Stock Holdings in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 493,644 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,920 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Dropbox worth $13,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dropbox during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dropbox by 1,100.0% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the first quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dropbox by 11.5% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. 66.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.41, for a total value of $56,781.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total transaction of $244,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 163,239 shares of company stock worth $4,713,297. 30.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dropbox from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.33.

DBX stock opened at $30.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.52, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.90. Dropbox, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.66 and a 12 month high of $31.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.20. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 12.59% and a positive return on equity of 43.70%. The company had revenue of $511.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries.

