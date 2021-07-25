California State Teachers Retirement System Has $12.96 Million Holdings in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,703 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.16% of Smartsheet worth $12,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SMAR. Dorsey Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 111.4% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC now owns 2,720,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,913,000 after buying an additional 1,433,608 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Smartsheet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,803,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Smartsheet by 754,292.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,214,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,411 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new stake in Smartsheet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,998,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in Smartsheet by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,936,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,785,000 after acquiring an additional 656,465 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SMAR shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Smartsheet in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Smartsheet from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Smartsheet from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Smartsheet from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.81.

In related news, Director Brent Frei sold 50,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total transaction of $3,200,889.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,605,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,469,356.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Eugene Farrell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total value of $730,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,760,743.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 337,015 shares of company stock worth $22,482,638. 6.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SMAR opened at $74.79 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.65. The company has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.05 and a beta of 1.41. Smartsheet Inc has a 52 week low of $40.21 and a 52 week high of $85.43.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $117.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.76 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 22.90% and a negative net margin of 29.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms.

