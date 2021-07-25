California State Teachers Retirement System Has $13.25 Million Stake in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,758 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.17% of Kilroy Realty worth $13,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 199.2% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in Kilroy Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Kilroy Realty by 29.9% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd acquired a new position in Kilroy Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Meristem Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Kilroy Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KRC opened at $69.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 5.07 and a quick ratio of 5.07. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $45.28 and a 12 month high of $74.05.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.63). Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 70.66% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $235.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.91%.

Several brokerages have commented on KRC. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.27.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the ÂcompanyÂ, ÂKRCÂ) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

