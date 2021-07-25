California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 616 Shares of Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,448 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 616 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.18% of Proofpoint worth $12,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PFPT. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Proofpoint by 3,535.7% in the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in Proofpoint by 118.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 569 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Proofpoint in the first quarter worth $79,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Proofpoint by 401.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,052 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Proofpoint by 139.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. 94.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Proofpoint alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair cut Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Colliers Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Northland Securities cut Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price objective (up from $160.00) on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.69.

Shares of PFPT stock opened at $174.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $173.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.57 and a beta of 1.23. Proofpoint, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.60 and a 12 month high of $175.25.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $287.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.63 million. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 8.79% and a negative net margin of 12.40%. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Proofpoint, Inc. will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

Proofpoint Company Profile

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent drive-by downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

Further Reading: Analyst Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Proofpoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proofpoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.