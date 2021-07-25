California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 6,286 Shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,286 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.17% of Post worth $11,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in shares of Post by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Post by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Post in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in Post by 83.2% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Post by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE POST opened at $104.16 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $111.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 0.81. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.38 and a 1 year high of $117.91.

Post (NYSE:POST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Post had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 4.99%. Post’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on POST shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Post from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Post from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Post from $116.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. boosted their price target on shares of Post from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Post from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.40.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

