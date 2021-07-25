California State Teachers Retirement System Trims Holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 195,860 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,823 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.16% of Toll Brothers worth $11,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Toll Brothers by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,448,759 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $876,407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969,973 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Toll Brothers by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,491,448 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $198,071,000 after purchasing an additional 55,285 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Toll Brothers by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,882,225 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,779,000 after purchasing an additional 37,246 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Toll Brothers by 343.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,808,615 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $102,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Toll Brothers by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,411,088 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,051,000 after purchasing an additional 10,248 shares during the last quarter. 87.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TOL opened at $57.06 on Friday. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.77 and a 12 month high of $68.88. The company has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 5.42.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The construction company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.21. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Richard J. Braemer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.41, for a total transaction of $624,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total transaction of $67,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,638,498.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $1,143,280. 10.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on TOL. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.35.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

