Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) by 20.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,151,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 199,317 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.55% of Calithera Biosciences worth $2,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CALA. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Calithera Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 338.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,962 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 13,094 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 71.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,606 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 7,319 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. 71.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Calithera Biosciences in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CALA opened at $2.06 on Friday. Calithera Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.78 and a 12-month high of $6.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.54 million, a P/E ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.13.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts expect that Calithera Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Calithera Biosciences Company Profile

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat solid tumors.

