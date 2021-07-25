Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Shares Purchased by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) by 27.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,915 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,542 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co owned approximately 0.07% of Callaway Golf worth $1,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ELY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Callaway Golf by 46.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,646,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,834 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Callaway Golf during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,225,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Callaway Golf by 59.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,760,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,520 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Callaway Golf by 112.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,498,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,981,000 after acquiring an additional 792,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Callaway Golf during the first quarter worth approximately $20,507,000.

ELY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Callaway Golf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Callaway Golf from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Callaway Golf has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.70.

In related news, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III sold 497,537 shares of Callaway Golf stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $18,513,351.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Brian P. Lynch sold 77,206 shares of Callaway Golf stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $2,663,607.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 578,185 shares of company stock worth $21,300,830 in the last ninety days. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:ELY opened at $31.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.50 and a beta of 2.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.93. Callaway Golf has a twelve month low of $14.62 and a twelve month high of $37.75.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.50. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $651.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Callaway Golf will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

About Callaway Golf

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

