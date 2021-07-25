Callisto Network (CLO) Price Up 44.3% Over Last Week

Callisto Network (CURRENCY:CLO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. Callisto Network has a total market cap of $17.52 million and $68,225.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Callisto Network has traded up 44.3% against the dollar. One Callisto Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0068 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,164.59 or 0.06267177 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.72 or 0.00138154 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 50.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 14th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 2,614,098,213 coins and its circulating supply is 2,575,109,612 coins. The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here . Callisto Network’s official website is callisto.network . Callisto Network’s official message board is forum.callisto.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Callisto ia a new blockchain network based on the Ethereum protocol with its own cryptocurrency (CLO). Unlike ETH, CLO is posing itself as a value storage. The whole emission is completely controlled by miners and their influence grows with the growth of the network. Callisto introduces a Cold staking protocol that rewards coin holders for being network participants. Cold staking is a smart-contract based process that allows CLO holders to earn interest in a total CLO emission when they hold CLO coins at their balances for long enough period of staking time (1 month by default). “

