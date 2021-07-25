Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Acquires 214,175 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 146.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 360,066 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 214,175 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.06% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $50,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,042,904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,614,703,000 after acquiring an additional 3,971,473 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,292,463 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,416,150,000 after purchasing an additional 5,957,633 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,695,713 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,503,573,000 after purchasing an additional 625,952 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,607,722 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,347,005,000 after purchasing an additional 191,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,465,107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,330,889,000 after purchasing an additional 502,939 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FIS shares. Truist lowered Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet lowered Fidelity National Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fidelity National Information Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.95.

In other news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 17,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total value of $2,580,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,725,784.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FIS opened at $148.83 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.17 and a fifty-two week high of $156.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.40. The stock has a market cap of $92.29 billion, a PE ratio of -391.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.84.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 7.01% and a negative net margin of 1.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

