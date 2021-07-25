Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Acquires 2,190,000 Shares of CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) by 706.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,190,000 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 1.21% of CI Financial worth $36,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CIXX. FIL Ltd bought a new position in CI Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $106,177,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in CI Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,557,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in CI Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,807,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in CI Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $21,539,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in CI Financial by 515.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,971,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651,621 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.63% of the company’s stock.

CI Financial stock opened at $18.12 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90. CI Financial Corp has a one year low of $11.68 and a one year high of $18.92.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $505.72 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that CI Financial Corp will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.1488 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from CI Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CIXX shares. TD Securities boosted their price target on CI Financial from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on CI Financial from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on CI Financial in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on CI Financial from C$23.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CI Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.69.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

