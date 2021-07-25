Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Acquires 575,413 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 831.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 644,601 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 575,413 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.11% of General Mills worth $39,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in General Mills by 62.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,347,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,359,000 after purchasing an additional 9,763,868 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $385,851,000. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in General Mills by 204.4% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,281,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875,150 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in General Mills by 6.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,447,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,909,458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in General Mills by 30.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,804,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356,450 shares during the last quarter. 75.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GIS opened at $59.40 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.96 and a fifty-two week high of $66.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.58.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 25.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. General Mills’s payout ratio is presently 53.83%.

In other General Mills news, insider John R. Church sold 25,812 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total transaction of $1,569,627.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,605,019.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sean N. Walker sold 26,337 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total value of $1,548,088.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,209,930.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on GIS shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on General Mills in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.00.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

