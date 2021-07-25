Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Acquires 99,593 Shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 161.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,463 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,593 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.18% of Kansas City Southern worth $42,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new position in Kansas City Southern in the first quarter valued at about $1,188,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 71.4% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 175,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,331,000 after acquiring an additional 73,151 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in Kansas City Southern in the first quarter valued at about $7,918,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Kansas City Southern in the first quarter valued at about $3,268,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 8.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 583,052 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $153,878,000 after acquiring an additional 45,599 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

KSU has been the topic of several recent research reports. cut Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $275.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Kansas City Southern from $212.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup cut Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays cut Kansas City Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $265.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.07.

NYSE KSU opened at $271.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $285.53. Kansas City Southern has a one year low of $152.18 and a one year high of $315.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 205.61 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.09). Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $749.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 8.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th were given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.03%.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

