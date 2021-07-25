Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Buys 103,682 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 492.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 124,726 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,682 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.13% of DexCom worth $44,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DXCM. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 426 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,023 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 978 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of DexCom in the fourth quarter worth $23,662,000. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in DexCom by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 702 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. 93.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DexCom alerts:

DXCM opened at $460.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.34 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $406.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a current ratio of 5.70. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $305.63 and a 12 month high of $463.22.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical device company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. DexCom had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 25.36%. The firm had revenue of $505.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.67 million. Analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DexCom news, EVP Jacob Steven Leach sold 22,755 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total transaction of $8,988,225.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 5,535 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.88, for a total value of $2,102,635.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,524 shares of company stock worth $26,716,632. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen dropped their price objective on DexCom from $540.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays assumed coverage on DexCom in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised DexCom from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $380.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on DexCom in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $438.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on DexCom from $445.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $466.00.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.