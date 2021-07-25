Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Buys 232,103 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 64.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 594,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 232,103 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.33% of W. P. Carey worth $42,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter valued at $122,675,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter valued at $42,284,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter valued at $34,120,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in W. P. Carey by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,762,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $406,749,000 after buying an additional 420,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in W. P. Carey by 12.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,845,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,087,000 after buying an additional 311,098 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.78% of the company’s stock.

WPC opened at $79.43 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.78. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.68 and a 12-month high of $79.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a PE ratio of 31.65 and a beta of 0.73.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.43). W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 36.39%. The firm had revenue of $306.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. W. P. Carey’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is 88.61%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WPC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W. P. Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Evercore ISI upgraded W. P. Carey from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on W. P. Carey from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded W. P. Carey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.25.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

