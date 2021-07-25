Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Buys 425,408 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 96.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 866,369 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 425,408 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.10% of Walgreens Boots Alliance worth $47,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WBA. Norges Bank bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth about $312,858,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,869,775 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,122,151,000 after acquiring an additional 6,907,100 shares during the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter valued at about $141,894,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 454.2% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,462,539 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $135,193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter valued at about $94,247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WBA stock opened at $46.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.47. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $57.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $34.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.47 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 1.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.477 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 39.45%.

WBA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays decreased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.83.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

