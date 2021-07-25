Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Cuts Stock Holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board decreased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 415,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 73,977 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.31% of Extra Space Storage worth $55,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $141,453,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 72.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,717,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $227,653,000 after buying an additional 720,549 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 63.4% in the first quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 1,645,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $218,058,000 after buying an additional 638,001 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 5.7% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,856,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,306,505,000 after buying an additional 531,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,189,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,859,000 after buying an additional 197,648 shares in the last quarter. 96.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EXR opened at $171.41 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $160.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $22.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.17. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.10 and a 12-month high of $174.89.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $358.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.78 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 43.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.76%.

In other news, SVP Grace Kunde sold 331 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.84, for a total value of $47,942.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,501,701.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.89, for a total value of $618,337.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,492 shares in the company, valued at $8,655,405.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 89,941 shares of company stock valued at $13,201,943. 2.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EXR has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Extra Space Storage from $140.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $151.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Truist boosted their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Extra Space Storage currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.57.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

