Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Grows Position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 83.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 459,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 209,053 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.29% of Boston Properties worth $46,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 730.0% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 102.3% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 19,250.0% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 294.5% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 19.4% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BXP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities increased their target price on Boston Properties from $109.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Boston Properties from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Argus increased their target price on Boston Properties from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Boston Properties in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Boston Properties from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Boston Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

NYSE BXP opened at $114.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a PE ratio of 39.22, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $117.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 6.64 and a quick ratio of 6.64. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.69 and a 1-year high of $124.24.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $713.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.79 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 17.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.20 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.32%.

In other news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 5,000 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total value of $573,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 40,000 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total value of $4,602,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,707,500 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boston Properties Profile

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

