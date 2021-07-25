Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $38.78 Million Stock Position in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 34.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 804,081 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 204,081 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.68% of NeoGenomics worth $38,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in NeoGenomics during the first quarter worth $34,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in NeoGenomics during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in NeoGenomics during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in NeoGenomics by 516.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,325 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in NeoGenomics by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

NEO opened at $45.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.85. The company has a current ratio of 13.91, a quick ratio of 13.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.18 and a twelve month high of $61.57. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -571.38 and a beta of 0.68.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $115.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.17 million. NeoGenomics had a positive return on equity of 0.83% and a negative net margin of 2.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NeoGenomics news, insider George Cardoza sold 169,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total transaction of $6,835,199.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 207,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,396,232.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert J. Shovlin sold 130,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total transaction of $5,134,043.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 249,914 shares in the company, valued at $9,824,119.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 320,568 shares of company stock worth $12,828,875. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NEO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.05.

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

