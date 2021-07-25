Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $43.31 Million Stock Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 129.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,592,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 897,159 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.11% of Schlumberger worth $43,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SLB. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Hoertkorn Richard Charles increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 1,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 75.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SLB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. upped their price target on Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Schlumberger from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Schlumberger currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.64.

In other Schlumberger news, EVP Hinda Gharbi sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $903,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 129,262 shares in the company, valued at $3,890,786.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $28.41 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.13. The company has a market cap of $39.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.86 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $13.70 and a one year high of $36.87.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 13.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 73.53%.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

