Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $45.06 Million Position in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reduced its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,417,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,800 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 1.08% of JBG SMITH Properties worth $45,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in JBG SMITH Properties during the first quarter worth $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the first quarter worth $41,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the first quarter worth $79,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 29.9% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the fourth quarter worth $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

Get JBG SMITH Properties alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on JBGS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JBG SMITH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on JBG SMITH Properties in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

JBG SMITH Properties stock opened at $33.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of -33.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.90. JBG SMITH Properties has a 12-month low of $22.63 and a 12-month high of $34.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a current ratio of 4.92.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $165.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.70 million. JBG SMITH Properties had a negative net margin of 20.65% and a negative return on equity of 3.82%. JBG SMITH Properties’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Research analysts predict that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 75.63%.

JBG SMITH Properties Company Profile

JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in owning, operating, investing in, and developing a portfolio of mixed-use properties. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Multifamily, and Other. The company was founded on October 27, 2016 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Read More: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for JBG SMITH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JBG SMITH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.