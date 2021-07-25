Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $46.04 Million Stock Position in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 946.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 552,812 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.22% of CGI worth $46,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of CGI during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CGI during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CGI by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of CGI by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of CGI by 1,257.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. 51.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GIB opened at $92.12 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.50. CGI Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.58 and a 12 month high of $92.59. The company has a market cap of $22.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.32. CGI had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that CGI Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GIB shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on CGI from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Scotiabank upped their target price on CGI from C$114.00 to C$124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on CGI from C$121.00 to C$128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James upped their target price on CGI from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CGI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.00.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

