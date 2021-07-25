Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $46.63 Million Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reduced its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 202,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,520 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.09% of AON worth $46,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AON. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AON by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 344,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,865,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of AON by 7,161,633.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 214,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,391,000 after buying an additional 214,849 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AON by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of AON by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AON by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 297,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,816,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

Get AON alerts:

Shares of AON stock opened at $232.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $52.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.41 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $242.49. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $179.52 and a 52 week high of $260.97.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.23. AON had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 62.86%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.80%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of AON from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AON from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of AON from $275.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of AON from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James set a $235.04 target price on shares of AON and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $244.89.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Further Reading: Dollar Cost Averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.