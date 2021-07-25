Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $47.49 Million Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 114.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,295 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,712 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.13% of Cummins worth $47,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 58.4% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the first quarter valued at $37,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CMI. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Cummins from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Cowen raised shares of Cummins from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Cummins from $262.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Cummins from $291.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Cummins from $274.00 to $271.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $267.35.

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $237.44 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $247.11. The company has a market capitalization of $34.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.07. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.95 and a 52-week high of $277.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 22.10%. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 16.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Cummins’s payout ratio is 44.33%.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

