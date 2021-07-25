Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Lowers Position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board cut its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 34.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,540,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,360,403 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.36% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $42,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HST. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $456,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 383.2% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,938,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,984,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330,107 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,732,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,345,000 after acquiring an additional 552,150 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 455,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,664,000 after acquiring an additional 3,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,687,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,838,000 after acquiring an additional 329,460 shares during the last quarter. 95.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

HST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Capital One Financial raised Host Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $18.50 to $20.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Evercore ISI raised Host Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.47.

In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,300 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $55,539.00. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $15.78 on Friday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $10.04 and a one year high of $18.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.12. The company has a quick ratio of 26.76, a current ratio of 26.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.62 and a beta of 1.41.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.16. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 13.76% and a negative net margin of 91.11%. The firm had revenue of $399.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.14 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST).

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.