Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Lowers Stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board decreased its position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 50.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 801,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 805,874 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.05% of Snap worth $41,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 1.9% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 9,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 3.0% in the first quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 3.8% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 45.6% in the first quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 0.8% in the first quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. 52.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Snap from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Snap in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Snap from $40.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Snap from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Snap from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.58.

In related news, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.63, for a total value of $15,157,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,319,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,808,359,288.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 950,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.52, for a total transaction of $56,544,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 80,056,819 shares in the company, valued at $4,764,981,866.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 4,207,758 shares of company stock worth $261,476,395 over the last ninety days.

Shares of SNAP stock opened at $77.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Snap Inc. has a one year low of $20.61 and a one year high of $79.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -152.88 and a beta of 1.27.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $982.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.57 million. Snap had a negative net margin of 22.49% and a negative return on equity of 35.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

