Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Makes New $50.38 Million Investment in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 967,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $50,379,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.06% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,388.9% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 672.1% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $51.96 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $41.53 and a 1-year high of $56.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.57.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

