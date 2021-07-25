Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Raises Stock Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 31.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 658,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 157,007 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.17% of Edison International worth $38,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EIX. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Edison International during the 1st quarter worth about $9,916,000. Zimmer Partners LP grew its position in Edison International by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 7,565,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $443,324,000 after purchasing an additional 115,000 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Edison International by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 287,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,861,000 after purchasing an additional 127,134 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Edison International by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,683,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $98,661,000 after purchasing an additional 159,709 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in Edison International by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 600,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,176,000 after purchasing an additional 9,169 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

EIX has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price target on Edison International from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Edison International from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays raised their target price on Edison International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho raised their target price on Edison International from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edison International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.71.

Shares of Edison International stock opened at $56.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.59. Edison International has a twelve month low of $48.47 and a twelve month high of $66.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 11.47%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.663 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This is a positive change from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.63%.

Edison International Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. As of March 03, 2021, it delivered electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. Edison International also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

