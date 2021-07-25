Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Raises Stock Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 221.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,819 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 135,521 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.08% of Workday worth $48,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Street Partners LLC increased its position in Workday by 1.2% in the first quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 47.5% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 15.6% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 356 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 4.9% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,041 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 89.1% in the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $240.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.25. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.52 and a fifty-two week high of $282.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -338.59 and a beta of 1.28.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The software maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. Workday had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 3.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Research analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Workday from $296.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Workday in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Workday currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.65.

In other Workday news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 1,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.11, for a total transaction of $310,842.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 4,108 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.37, for a total value of $938,143.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 135,039 shares of company stock worth $31,158,013. Company insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

