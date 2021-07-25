Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 312,032 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board cut its holdings in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 24.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 981,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 312,032 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.33% of UDR worth $43,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duality Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of UDR by 60.4% during the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 132,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,800,000 after purchasing an additional 49,797 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in UDR by 13.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 4,014 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in UDR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,584,000. Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in UDR by 2.2% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 578,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,380,000 after acquiring an additional 12,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in UDR by 18.2% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 18,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on UDR shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of UDR from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of UDR from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of UDR in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of UDR in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.08.

Shares of UDR stock opened at $54.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.76. UDR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.34 and a 1 year high of $55.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.31 billion, a PE ratio of 274.66, a PEG ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 0.75.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.46). UDR had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 5.09%. On average, analysts predict that UDR, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.3625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.08%.

In other UDR news, CAO Tracy L. Hofmeister sold 2,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $101,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,597. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 60,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total transaction of $2,998,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,133,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,663,625.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

