Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 3,500,000 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board trimmed its stake in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 75.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,117,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,500,000 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.12% of BCE worth $50,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BCE by 58.6% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 376,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,989,000 after acquiring an additional 138,997 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of BCE in the first quarter valued at about $136,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BCE by 32.1% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 174,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,892,000 after acquiring an additional 42,446 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in BCE by 93.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,643,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $119,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in BCE in the first quarter valued at about $1,738,000. 43.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BCE alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on BCE. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of BCE in a research note on Sunday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on BCE from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. TD Securities boosted their target price on BCE from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on BCE from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on BCE from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. BCE currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.15.

Shares of BCE stock opened at $49.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.66. BCE Inc. has a one year low of $39.91 and a one year high of $50.90. The company has a market capitalization of $44.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. BCE had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 11.23%. The business had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.7072 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.89%.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.