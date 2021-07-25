Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 6,774 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board cut its position in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 379,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,774 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.34% of Sun Communities worth $56,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Sun Communities by 10.5% during the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 9,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 185,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,815,000 after purchasing an additional 24,386 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,252,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,675,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,627,000 after purchasing an additional 119,030 shares during the last quarter. 98.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Sun Communities news, CFO Karen Dearing sold 14,899 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $2,458,335.00. Also, Director Stephanie W. Bergeron sold 2,800 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.60, for a total value of $463,680.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,709,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,121 shares of company stock worth $8,356,915 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

SUI opened at $188.20 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $174.30. The stock has a market cap of $21.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.55. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.01 and a 52 week high of $189.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.10.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $442.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.24 million. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.30% and a net margin of 11.27%. Sun Communities’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.23%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SUI shares. UBS Group started coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Sun Communities from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Sun Communities from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.50.

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

