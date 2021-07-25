Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Trims Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board trimmed its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207,400 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 30,458 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $39,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 15.1% during the first quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 12,875 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,452,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 16.5% during the first quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 12,946 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,462,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2,414.2% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 34,369 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,536,000 after buying an additional 33,002 shares in the last quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.6% during the first quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 311,134 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $59,171,000 after buying an additional 5,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 17.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,106,290 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $400,573,000 after buying an additional 314,426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $200.84 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $145.40 and a 52-week high of $215.22. The company has a market cap of $141.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $192.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 296.41% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $24.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.12%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LOW shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Oppenheimer upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.57.

In related news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $2,906,190.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

