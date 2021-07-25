Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Stock Position Boosted by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 2,591.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,962 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 142,465 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $14,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,392 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,104,000 after purchasing an additional 9,859 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 484,184 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,355,000 after purchasing an additional 5,019 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,281 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 293.9% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 16,431 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after buying an additional 12,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 224,553 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,390,000 after buying an additional 31,855 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.57% of the company’s stock.

CM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$156.00 to C$159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $131.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.38.

NYSE CM opened at $114.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $115.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.12. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52-week low of $67.96 and a 52-week high of $120.65.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $1.2051 per share. This represents a $4.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.07%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

